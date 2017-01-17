Westporter raises awareness of pancre...

Westporter raises awareness of pancreatic cancer

The front loader used to remove snow at the Super Stop and Shop Tuesday, Jan. 17, on Post Road East in Westport. The Norwalk Police Department dedicated the loader with a purple plow at Super Stop and Shop in honor of late Officer Tim Murphy, and other victims of pancreatic cancer.

