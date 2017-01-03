Westport woman allegedly violates restraining order in Darien

Darien Upholstery was the scene of a Dec. 20 domestic incident in which Suky Zhang , 35, of Westport, was charged with criminal violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct, according to a police report. Police responded to a complaint of breach of peace at the business on the Post Road around 12:53 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police spoke to the complainant, who stated that Zhang had called the complainant earlier that morning and agreed to bring a child they had in common to the store later that day, police said.

