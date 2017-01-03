Westport woman allegedly violates res...

Westport woman allegedly violates restraining order in Darien

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Westport News

Darien Upholstery was the scene of a Dec. 20 domestic incident in which Suky Zhang , 35, of Westport, was charged with criminal violation of a protective order and disorderly conduct, according to a police report. Police responded to a complaint of breach of peace at the business on the Post Road around 12:53 p.m. Upon arrival at the scene, police spoke to the complainant, who stated that Zhang had called the complainant earlier that morning and agreed to bring a child they had in common to the store later that day, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 39 min Samuels Furnace Man 13
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 43 min Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 11
News Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missi... 6 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 6 hr BPT 1
News Hoydick gets nod for Stratford Chamber post 14 hr America Gentleman... 1
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 14 hr America Gentleman... 37
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,246

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC