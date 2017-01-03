'Westport to Cuba' Reception Tonight at Saugatuck Church
The Saugatuck Congregational Church today will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Westport to Cuba: Building Bridges" in Hoskins Hall to celebrate its mission trip to Cuba last June. There will be food, festivities, and an exhibit of photographs from the trip.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ...
|4 hr
|Stamford resident
|1
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|38
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Thu
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|8
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC