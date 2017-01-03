'Westport to Cuba' Reception Tonight ...

'Westport to Cuba' Reception Tonight at Saugatuck Church

The Saugatuck Congregational Church today will host a reception from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. "Westport to Cuba: Building Bridges" in Hoskins Hall to celebrate its mission trip to Cuba last June. There will be food, festivities, and an exhibit of photographs from the trip.

