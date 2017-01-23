Westport Teen Essay Contest Focuses On White Privilege
TEAM Westport and The Westport Library Announce are co-sponsoring the fourth annual Teen Diversity Essay Contest for students in grades 9, 10, 11, and 12 who attend Staples High School or another school in Westport, or reside in Westport and attend school elsewhere. The focus of this fourth essay contest is the issue of 'white privilege,' which surfaced as a topic during the recent presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|BPT
|9
|Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest
|16 hr
|BPT
|1
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|18 hr
|BPT
|1
|Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House
|Mon
|BPT
|2
|Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party
|Mon
|BPT
|2
|Video shows how birthday party in Bridgeport, C...
|Mon
|BB Board
|2
|perks roofiess Xan bar, Blues Addyis weed...
|Sun
|now
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC