Westport Schools Head: 'I Hope DeVos Causes Us No Harm'
Westport Schools Superintendent Colleen Palmer today told a League of Women Voters of Westport brown bag lunch at Town Hall that she is carefully warching Betsy DeVos, President Trump's choice for education secretary. She said of DeVos, who heads a pro-school-choice advocacy group: "I am hopeful that she is willing to learn I hope she causes no harm to us in Connecticut."
