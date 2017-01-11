Westport Rep. Steinberg Named Leader of Public Health Committee
State Representative Jonathan Steinberg, a Democrat from Westport, has been named Chair of the Public Health Committee in the Connecticut House of Representatives. "I'm gratified to be appointed Chair of a committee which will deal with a number of critical issues for both the state and the nation," Steinberg said.
