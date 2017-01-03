Westport Rep. Lavielle Assumes Expanded GOP Leadership Role In Hartford
State Rep. Gail Lavielle who was sworn in for her fourth term in the Connecticut House of Representatives on Wednesday, was appointed as an Assistant Republican Leader by House Republican Leader Themis Klarides . She will also continue as Ranking Member of the General Assembly's Education Committee.
