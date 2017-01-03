Westport property sold in $4 million deal
Avison Young announced that its Fairfield/Westchester office has arranged the $4.16 million sale of a mixed-use property consisting of three buildings totaling 10,713 square feet at 1835 Post Road East in Westport. less Avison Young announced that its Fairfield/Westchester office has arranged the $4.16 million sale of a mixed-use property consisting of three buildings totaling 10,713 square feet at 1835 Post Road East in ... more Avison Young this week announced its local office arranged the $4.16 million sale of the property at 1835 Post Road East, which consists of three buildings totaling about 10,700 square feet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|5 hr
|beverley
|1
|Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08)
|Mon
|Skb
|101
|Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle
|Mon
|BPT
|1
|Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09)
|Sun
|Person Who Really...
|15
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|Sun
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi...
|Jan 8
|BPT
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Jan 8
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC