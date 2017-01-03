Westport property sold in $4 million ...

Westport property sold in $4 million deal

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Avison Young announced that its Fairfield/Westchester office has arranged the $4.16 million sale of a mixed-use property consisting of three buildings totaling 10,713 square feet at 1835 Post Road East in Westport. less Avison Young announced that its Fairfield/Westchester office has arranged the $4.16 million sale of a mixed-use property consisting of three buildings totaling 10,713 square feet at 1835 Post Road East in ... more Avison Young this week announced its local office arranged the $4.16 million sale of the property at 1835 Post Road East, which consists of three buildings totaling about 10,700 square feet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... 5 hr beverley 1
News Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08) Mon Skb 101
News Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle Mon BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Sun Person Who Really... 15
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Sun Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi... Jan 8 BPT 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 8 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Gunman
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,388 • Total comments across all topics: 277,793,239

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC