Westport Police Say They Arrested Man With A Taste For Energy Drink
A Bridgeport man who is attempted to steal nearly $112 worth of energy drinks from a Westport grocery store was arrested Saturday, police said. Westport Police had a warrant for the arrest of Louis Bottone, 23, of 362 Funston Ave., on a sixth-degree larceny charge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wilton Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Young speakers honor King in Greenwich
|7 hr
|The Only KING Mic...
|1
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|8 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|10
|Three men charged in thefts from car
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha...
|Tue
|BPT
|1
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|Tue
|BPT
|6
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC