Westport Police Say They Arrested Man With A Taste For Energy Drink

A Bridgeport man who is attempted to steal nearly $112 worth of energy drinks from a Westport grocery store was arrested Saturday, police said. Westport Police had a warrant for the arrest of Louis Bottone, 23, of 362 Funston Ave., on a sixth-degree larceny charge.

