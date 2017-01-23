Westport Police:Failure To Stop At Red Light Leads To Drunk Driving Charge
WESTPORT, Conn., -- A Norwalk man who failed to stop at a red light Friday night was arrested on a drunk driving charge, Westport Police said. Charged with operating under the influence and failure to obey control signal is James Ribaudo, 47, of 5 Oliver St. He was released on a $500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 31. At approximately 7 p.m., Westport Police Officer Rachel Baron stopped a vehicle on the Post Road for failing to stop for the red light at the Jesup Road intersection.
