Westport Police Arrest Two In Attempted Check Fraud At Citibank

WESTPORT, Conn., -- Two people are facing charges in connection with attempting to cash a fraudulent check on Tuesday, Westport Police said. Selwyn Forteau, 19, of Brooklyn, N.Y., is charged with third-degree forgery, conspiracy to commit third-degree forgery, attempted fourth-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit fourth degree larceny, conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation and fourth-degree larceny.

