Westport Native Nominated For 2 Oscar...

Westport Native Nominated For 2 Oscars For 'La La Land'

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

WESTPORT, Conn. - Staples High grad Justin Paul who grew up in Westport grabbed two Oscar nominations Tuesday for his songs in the film "La La Land."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07) 10 hr Ol Timers Club 4
Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11) 10 hr Bridgeport 11
News Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
Merry Christmas 11 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner 19 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House 19 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
News Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest Mon BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,684 • Total comments across all topics: 278,245,963

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC