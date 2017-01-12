Westport Marks Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Tricia Rose, a Brown University professor, was keynote speaker today at the 11th annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration at the Westport Country Playhouse. She spoke on "What Would Martin Do in the Era of Post-Race Racism."
