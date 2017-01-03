Westport man charged with forging prescriptions
A Westport man was charged on a warrant Tuesday with three counts of filling forged prescriptions for the stimulant medication Adderall. Clyde Wauchope , 31, of Hales Court, Westport, was charged with three counts each of second-degree forgery, third-degree identity theft, and illegal attempt to obtain controlled drugs.
