Westport Man Charged With Child Pornography
WESTPORT, Conn., -- A 47-year-old Westport man has been charged with first-degree child pornography after 50 digital images were found at his home Wednesday morning as part of an investigation into a sexting relationship between the man and a Colorado juvenile police said. Westport Police swooped on on Paul Jude Letersky's home at 175 Riverside Avenue at 5 a.m. and executed a search warrant.
