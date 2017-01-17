Westport Cops: Woman Found Asleep At The Wheel With Pound Of Meth In Car
Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on drug charges after finding her asleep at the wheel on Post Road East near Compo Road just after midnight Tuesday with a pound of meth in her car, Westport police said. Noura Yousef of Briarcliff, N.Y., was charged with sale of a controlled substance, operating under the influence, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to carry a license in the incident, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven...
|56 min
|Big bubba
|9
|Three men charged in thefts from car
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|Democrats resolve to fight Trump
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|Fairfield police: Bridgeport man drove drunk, h...
|11 hr
|BPT
|1
|At MLK celebration, pastor urges breaking - cha...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|A&S Fine Foods opens on Norwalk-Westport line
|12 hr
|BPT
|6
|Gibbs College campus will be shut down (Feb '08)
|Mon
|Mona
|112
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC