Westport Cops: Woman Found Asleep At The Wheel With Pound Of Meth In Car

Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on drug charges after finding her asleep at the wheel on Post Road East near Compo Road just after midnight Tuesday with a pound of meth in her car, Westport police said. Noura Yousef of Briarcliff, N.Y., was charged with sale of a controlled substance, operating under the influence, failure to drive in proper lane and failure to carry a license in the incident, police said.

