Westport Community Theatre Presents DOUBT

The latest production of the Westport Community Theatre, Doubt: A Parable by John Patrick Shanley , takes the stage from February 10 through 26. Doubt won the 2005 Pulitzer Prize for Best Drama and Tony Award for Best Play. Kevin Pelkey directs the WCT production, with an outstanding local cast of Kristen Gagliardi, Tondrea Mabins, T. Sean Maher and Susan Stanton.

