Westport Actor Remains In Custody On Child Porn Charge
A Westport-based actor cannot possess any device to access the Internet even if he is able to post $500,000 cash bond after he was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of possessing child pornography, police said Friday. Paul Jude Letersky, 47, also cannot live at his home at 175 Riverside Ave. because it is directly across the street from Saugatuck Elementary School, police said.
