Westport 6th grader attends elite basketball camp

Westport sixth grader Gavin Murphy, back row, red shirt, was one of select few to attend the CP3 National Middle School Combine, the nation's top showcase event for middle school prospects. Westport sixth grader Gavin Murphy, back row, red shirt, was one of select few to attend the CP3 National Middle School Combine, the nation's top showcase event for middle school prospects.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.