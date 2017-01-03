Weston Senator Aims To Find Funding F...

Weston Senator Aims To Find Funding For Tributes At Veterans' Funerals

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

Archie Elam and Tony Hwang know the importance of properly paying respects to veterans at funerals. Now, the Commander of the Fairfield County branch of the Veterans for Foreign Wars and the state legislator from Fairfield have worked together with other state leaders to find the funds to do so.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08) 3 hr Skb 101
News Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle 4 hr BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) 18 hr Person Who Really... 15
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport 18 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi... Sun BPT 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Sun Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Joanna Jack, 30, of Stamford, was charged with ... Jan 7 cher01 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. South Korea
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,184 • Total comments across all topics: 277,755,982

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC