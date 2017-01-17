Way Back When...1946
After World War ll, the property and the historic landmark home belonging to the former Westport Country Club was purchased by an informal group of members to establish Birchwood Country Club , the only private golf club in Westport. The existing damaged and overgrown 18-hole golf course had been crammed into the 83acres and a total overhaul was needed.
