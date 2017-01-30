Trump ban roils nation, Bridgeport
The urgent pangs of protest that have swept across the country reached Bridgeport on Monday night in a diverse and energized show of solidarity. Mayor Joseph Ganim may not be ready to take formal steps to join cities around the country in protecting immigrants against recent action by President Trump, but dozens of people gathered on McLevy Green seemed eager to make that decision for him.
