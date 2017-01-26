Tickets Now Available For Near & Far Aid's Spring Gala In Westport
The event, scheduled for March 3 at the flagship Mitchells store in Westport, is designed to raise money for Fairfield County's povery-fighting organizations, according to organizers. "We're one step closer to this amazing evening and are optimistic that we will surpass our fundraising goals," said Jaclyn Picarillo, who is co-chairing the gala alongside Katie Dresch.
