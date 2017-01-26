Tickets Now Available For Near & Far ...

Tickets Now Available For Near & Far Aid's Spring Gala In Westport

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Fairfield Daily Voice

The event, scheduled for March 3 at the flagship Mitchells store in Westport, is designed to raise money for Fairfield County's povery-fighting organizations, according to organizers. "We're one step closer to this amazing evening and are optimistic that we will surpass our fundraising goals," said Jaclyn Picarillo, who is co-chairing the gala alongside Katie Dresch.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fairfield Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Mexican President Cancels White House Visit 8 hr Frito Bandito 1
Ty Beanie Baby Collectors come here! (May '09) 18 hr Mbdangelo 72
News Blumenthal vows fight for immigrants 21 hr BPT 1
News The studio apartments of 1208 Broad Street are ... Fri BPT 1
News Petrified Possum Scooped To Safety On I-95 In B... Fri BPT 1
Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11) Fri Samuels Furnace Man 12
News Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner Fri Samuels Furnace Man 7
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Mexico
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,296 • Total comments across all topics: 278,352,710

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC