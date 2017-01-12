This puppy comes to life in a new chi...

This puppy comes to life in a new children's musical, "Biscuit,"...

This puppy comes to life in a new children's musical, "Biscuit," based on the book by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, on stage at Westport Country Playhouse, Sunday, Jan. 22 This puppy comes to life in a new children's musical, "Biscuit," based on the book by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, on stage at Westport Country Playhouse, Sunday, Jan. 22 A new musical about an adorable, energetic puppy named Biscuit is on stage at Westport Country Playhouse on Sunday, Jan. 22. Biscuit loves exploring, making new friends and stirring up mischief. Along the way, he learns about the joy of having a family.

