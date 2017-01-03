Third Selectwoman Helen Garten with h...

Third Selectwoman Helen Garten with her German shepherds.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

Helen Garten frequently walked her German shepherd Nika on frosty winter mornings at Compo Beach to play with other dogs. It wasn't until the Parks and Recreation Department proposed stricter regulations on dogs using the beach, that Garten chose to get involved in local politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 1 hr Samuels Furnace Man 38
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 19 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 21 hr Samuels Furnace Man 8
Is Brett Saltus still shooting Heroin? (Feb '13) Wed Brett Saltus 34
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,088 • Total comments across all topics: 277,661,583

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC