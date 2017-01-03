Third Selectwoman Helen Garten with her German shepherds.
Helen Garten frequently walked her German shepherd Nika on frosty winter mornings at Compo Beach to play with other dogs. It wasn't until the Parks and Recreation Department proposed stricter regulations on dogs using the beach, that Garten chose to get involved in local politics.
