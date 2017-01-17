The Granola Bar Looks Forward To Caffeinating You At New Stamford Location
Fans of The Granola Bar's locations in Greenwich and Westport now have another reason to love it: A new take-out location in Stamford. The Granola Bar TO GO is planned for a spring opening at 700 Canal Street.
