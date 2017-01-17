The Granola Bar Looks Forward To Caff...

The Granola Bar Looks Forward To Caffeinating You At New Stamford Location

Fans of The Granola Bar's locations in Greenwich and Westport now have another reason to love it: A new take-out location in Stamford. The Granola Bar TO GO is planned for a spring opening at 700 Canal Street.

