Students create tutoring service that donates to charities

A group of Wilton High School honor roll students recently launched the Learning Fund , a new student-run tutoring service that donates most of its proceeds to local organizations. Of the suggested rate of $30 per hour, 10 percent covers travel costs while the remaining 90 percent is donated to a charity of one's choice among Kick for Nick, the Best Buddies program at the Wilton Family YMCA , and PAWS animal shelter in Westport.

