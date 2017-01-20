Students create tutoring service that...

Students create tutoring service that donates to charities

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

A group of Wilton High School honor roll students recently launched the Learning Fund , a new student-run tutoring service that donates most of its proceeds to local organizations. Of the suggested rate of $30 per hour, 10 percent covers travel costs while the remaining 90 percent is donated to a charity of one's choice among Kick for Nick, the Best Buddies program at the Wilton Family YMCA , and PAWS animal shelter in Westport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 12 hr anthony rogers 35
Happy New Year 19 hr Community Disorga... 3
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office 23 hr 1992USA 2
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Sun BPT 1
News Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year Sun BPT 2
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge Sat America Gentleman... 10
News Alien Conspiracy Theory: Massive Base Hidden Un... Sat America Gentleman... 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
  1. Pope Francis
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Syria
  5. Egypt
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,117 • Total comments across all topics: 277,534,051

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC