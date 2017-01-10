State Police: Man Killed In I-95 Crash Was Ejected During Rollover

The man killed in a crash early Saturday on I-95 in Westport was ejected from a van after it was rear-ended and rolled down an embankment, according to Connecticut State Police. The man was identified as Muhamad Bahaga, 32, of the Bronx, N.Y. He was riding in the back seat of a 2003 Chevrolet Astro van and was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.