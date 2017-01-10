State Police: Man Killed In I-95 Crash Was Ejected During Rollover
The man killed in a crash early Saturday on I-95 in Westport was ejected from a van after it was rear-ended and rolled down an embankment, according to Connecticut State Police. The man was identified as Muhamad Bahaga, 32, of the Bronx, N.Y. He was riding in the back seat of a 2003 Chevrolet Astro van and was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black women gain power in Ganim's office
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Happy New Year
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Bridgeport: New non-profit to unify major housi...
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11)
|3 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|36
|Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu...
|Sun
|BPT
|1
|Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year
|Sun
|BPT
|2
|Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge
|Sat
|America Gentleman...
|10
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC