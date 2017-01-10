State Police: Man Killed In I-95 Cras...

State Police: Man Killed In I-95 Crash Was Ejected During Rollover

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The New Canaan Daily Voice

The man killed in a crash early Saturday on I-95 in Westport was ejected from a van after it was rear-ended and rolled down an embankment, according to Connecticut State Police. The man was identified as Muhamad Bahaga, 32, of the Bronx, N.Y. He was riding in the back seat of a 2003 Chevrolet Astro van and was not wearing a seatbelt, state police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Canaan Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 3
Happy New Year 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Bridgeport: New non-profit to unify major housi... 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 2
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 36
News Wait Times At Motor Vehicles Fall Sharply Throu... Sun BPT 1
News Mayor Ganim takes stock of first year Sun BPT 2
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge Sat America Gentleman... 10
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,738 • Total comments across all topics: 277,538,893

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC