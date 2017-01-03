Southbound traffic on I-95 slows to a...

Southbound traffic on I-95 slows to a crawl near Exit 19 in Fairfield on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017.

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

The southbound right lane near Exit 41 in Westport has reopened from an earlier accident. Traffic is slow starting at Route 25 in Trumbull with speeds in teens.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... 59 min beverley 1
News Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08) Mon Skb 101
News Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle Mon BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Sun Person Who Really... 15
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Sun Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi... Sun BPT 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Sun Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,985 • Total comments across all topics: 277,785,223

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC