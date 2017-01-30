Shelton Man Admits Robbing 4 Connecti...

Shelton Man Admits Robbing 4 Connecticut Banks

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: The Norwalk Daily Voice

A Shelton man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of bank robbery and admitted that he robbed four branches of Chase Bank last year. Scott Taylor, 47, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in Hartford court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Norwalk Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chuck E. Cheese fight leads to hit child, 4 arr... 3 hr BPT 1
Democrats a bunch of crybabies 6 hr lifeisshort 1
the goddam jews are to blame 11 hr NORMAN BATES 1
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 15 hr Community Disorga... 496
News Shelton's check won't be in Bridgeport's mail Sun BPT 1
News 14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco... Sun BPT 1
News Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe... Sun BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Syria
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,323 • Total comments across all topics: 278,411,937

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC