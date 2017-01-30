Shelton Man Admits Robbing 4 Connecticut Banks
A Shelton man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of bank robbery and admitted that he robbed four branches of Chase Bank last year. Scott Taylor, 47, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty in Hartford court.
