Serious crash on parkway in Norwalk

5 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

A rollover crash with a life-threatening injury is blocking the left lane of the Merritt Parkway, near Exit 41 at the Norwalk-Westport line. Dispatch reports say that one person is trapped inside the vehicle and is unresponsive.

