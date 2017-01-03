Sen. Hwang Hopes To Tackle Taxes, Job Issues In New Legislative Session
Taxes and state spending are among the issues that state Sen. Tony Hwang plans to address when as the new state legislative session opens on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at noon in Hartford. "All of these topics require immediate action and, fortunately, addressing one, in essence, addresses the others," Hwang said in a phone interview.
