RTM Tribute to Glenn Hightower: 'An Extraordinary Role Model'
Velma Heller, deputy moderator of the Westport Representative Town Meeting , tonight used her invocation at the meeting to pay tribute to the late Glenn Hightower, a 30-plus year Westport educator who died Jan. 1 at age 76. "He hired me as a reading specialist in 1970, the year after he was appointed principal," she said of her time at Bedford Middle School. "We continued to work together as colleagues even as our roles changed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|4 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|4 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|4 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|9 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|9 hr
|Alfie
|5
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|13 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Tue
|beverley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC