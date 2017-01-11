RTM Tribute to Glenn Hightower: 'An Extraordinary Role Model'

Velma Heller, deputy moderator of the Westport Representative Town Meeting , tonight used her invocation at the meeting to pay tribute to the late Glenn Hightower, a 30-plus year Westport educator who died Jan. 1 at age 76. "He hired me as a reading specialist in 1970, the year after he was appointed principal," she said of her time at Bedford Middle School. "We continued to work together as colleagues even as our roles changed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.