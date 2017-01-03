Real Estate: Inventory Again Drawing ...

Real Estate: Inventory Again Drawing Attention

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Everyone seems to be very concerned about the lack of inventory in Westport at this time of year, and how much of a predictor it may be for the coming months. Featured Home : This home at 16 Gault Park Drive is listed at $1,659,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 23 min BPT 1
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 25 min BPT 5
John Dupee from Hansen Vs Predator 1 hr Guest 1
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 2 hr Samuels Furnace Man 13
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office 5 hr Samuels Furnace Man 11
News Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missi... 7 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 7 hr BPT 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. North Korea
  5. South Korea
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,528 • Total comments across all topics: 277,601,400

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC