Previously Denied, Developer Offers New Text Amendment
With his high-rise Riverwalk project denied last March, Westport developer David Waldman has a newly proposed text amendment he hopes will pass muster when the Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday night. And one element that remains from the first proposal is a pedestrian bridge over the Saugatuck River to Parker Harding Plaza on the east bank, Text amendment 725 to be submitted by his attorney William J. Fitzpatrick is a reworked version of the previous Riverwalk amendment and one Waldman says will be more pleasing to the commission since it is consistent with the 2007 Plan of Conservation and development .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|White privilege' essay contest ruffles upscale ...
|34 min
|Dr Wu
|12
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|37 min
|Catch4673
|9
|Record warm January in Bridgeport
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Snow making roads slippery
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|13
|Cooler weather, some snow possible, in early Fe...
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
|14-year-old charged in Milford carjacking; seco...
|2 hr
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC