Previously Denied, Developer Offers New Text Amendment

With his high-rise Riverwalk project denied last March, Westport developer David Waldman has a newly proposed text amendment he hopes will pass muster when the Planning and Zoning Commission meets Thursday night. And one element that remains from the first proposal is a pedestrian bridge over the Saugatuck River to Parker Harding Plaza on the east bank, Text amendment 725 to be submitted by his attorney William J. Fitzpatrick is a reworked version of the previous Riverwalk amendment and one Waldman says will be more pleasing to the commission since it is consistent with the 2007 Plan of Conservation and development .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.