Police: Westport Man Stepped On Crack...

Police: Westport Man Stepped On Crack Pipe In Bid To Destroy Evidence

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Westport Daily Voice

Stepping on a crack pipe in front of a police officer is not the best way to hide evidence as a Westport man found out as he was charged with tampering with evidence after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, Westport Police said. Officer James Baker noticed a vehicle driving south on Interstate 95 without a working left brake light at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Westport Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Aryan Nations recruiting again in northern Idaho (Apr '09) 3 hr Kissez1138 493
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 13 hr lawyers indabag 4
News Man who scaled White House fence gets 3 years' ... 18 hr BPT 1
News SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist Thu thegenuinephyllis 2
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Thu Frosty 6
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours Thu Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... Wed America Gentleman... 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Pope Francis
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,113 • Total comments across all topics: 277,891,161

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC