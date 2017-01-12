Police: Westport Man Stepped On Crack Pipe In Bid To Destroy Evidence

Stepping on a crack pipe in front of a police officer is not the best way to hide evidence as a Westport man found out as he was charged with tampering with evidence after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon, Westport Police said. Officer James Baker noticed a vehicle driving south on Interstate 95 without a working left brake light at about 2:15 p.m. Thursday, police said.

