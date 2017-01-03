Play With Your Food Debuts 15th Season

Play With Your Food Debuts 15th Season

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

Artistic Director Carol Schweid introduces actors in today's 15th season debut of the Play With Your Food noontime play reading series at Westport's Toquet Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... 19 hr beverley 1
News Bpt. schools to require uniforms (Nov '08) Mon Skb 101
News Even at $10.10, it's still a struggle Mon BPT 1
News Man found dead in Norwalk identified (Jan '09) Sun Person Who Really... 15
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport Sun Samuels Furnace Man 2
News Black Rock sees long-awaited development activi... Jan 8 BPT 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help Jan 8 Samuels Furnace Man 2
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,824

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC