Planetary Defense: Be Aware of Asteroids

Planetary Defense: Be Aware of Asteroids

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

It may have sounded to some like a sci-fi movie when Westport resident William E. Burrows, author of 12 books on aviation-related topics, told the Westport Rotary Club today of the potential threat of asteroids crashing into the earth. Burrows, founder and director emeritus of the science, health and environmental reporting program at New York University and author of "The Asteroid Threat," said the most recently reported asteroid - "an almost-crash" - passed over Siberia in 2013 but did not make impact.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours 7 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A... 7 hr America Gentleman... 1
News New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help 7 hr America Gentleman... 3
News Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge... 12 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair... 12 hr Alfie 5
News Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport 15 hr thegenuinephyllis 3
swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe... Tue beverley 1
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Climate Change
  3. South Korea
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,603 • Total comments across all topics: 277,830,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC