Planetary Defense: Be Aware of Asteroids

It may have sounded to some like a sci-fi movie when Westport resident William E. Burrows, author of 12 books on aviation-related topics, told the Westport Rotary Club today of the potential threat of asteroids crashing into the earth. Burrows, founder and director emeritus of the science, health and environmental reporting program at New York University and author of "The Asteroid Threat," said the most recently reported asteroid - "an almost-crash" - passed over Siberia in 2013 but did not make impact.

