Planetary Defense: Be Aware of Asteroids
It may have sounded to some like a sci-fi movie when Westport resident William E. Burrows, author of 12 books on aviation-related topics, told the Westport Rotary Club today of the potential threat of asteroids crashing into the earth. Burrows, founder and director emeritus of the science, health and environmental reporting program at New York University and author of "The Asteroid Threat," said the most recently reported asteroid - "an almost-crash" - passed over Siberia in 2013 but did not make impact.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|7 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|12 hr
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|12 hr
|Alfie
|5
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|15 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|3
|swisher int. -- senior executive -- sued in fe...
|Tue
|beverley
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC