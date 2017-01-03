'Pie and Politics' Session Features B...

'Pie and Politics' Session Features Budget Slicing Talk

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Westport Now

On the eve of the opening of this year's legislative session in Hartford, the League of Women Voters of Westport tonight hosted a two-hour "Pie and Politics" pizza session at the Veterans of of Foreign Wars Post in Westport attended by about 30 persons. The town's four state representatives - Sens. Toni Boucher, Tony Hwang, and Reps.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Westport Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ganim pledges to rebuild Congress St. Bridge 39 min Samuels Furnace Man 13
News DMV services end at AAA in Fairfield, New Haven... 43 min Samuels Furnace Man 4
News Black women gain power in Ganim's office 3 hr Samuels Furnace Man 11
News Bridgeport man asks for help finding wife missi... 6 hr BPT 1
News Bridgeport Man Speeding At 100 MPH On Route 8 B... 6 hr BPT 1
News Hoydick gets nod for Stratford Chamber post 14 hr America Gentleman... 1
What Neighborhood in Bpt is most dangerous. (Aug '11) 14 hr America Gentleman... 37
See all Westport Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Westport Forum Now

Westport Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Westport Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. General Motors
  5. Haiti
 

Westport, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,258

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC