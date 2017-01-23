Pedestrian struck in Westport has min...

Pedestrian struck in Westport has minor injuries

3 hrs ago Read more: Westport News

After a car struck a pedestrian near Riverside and Charles Streets in Westport the night of Jan. 24, the pedestrian was taken to Norwalk Hospital with "very minor" injuries, according to police. Police have yet to determine fault for the incident, according to Lt.

