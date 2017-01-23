Pedestrian struck in Westport has minor injuries
After a car struck a pedestrian near Riverside and Charles Streets in Westport the night of Jan. 24, the pedestrian was taken to Norwalk Hospital with "very minor" injuries, according to police. Police have yet to determine fault for the incident, according to Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|arlene mercer is a wonderful lady (Dec '07)
|7 hr
|Ol Timers Club
|4
|Remeber this back in 1993 when Bridgeport was 2... (Dec '11)
|7 hr
|Bridgeport
|11
|Two arrested in shooting at "Sweet 16'' party
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Merry Christmas
|8 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Disabled Bridgeport man becomes 1st-time homeowner
|16 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|2
|Madonna: I Want to Blow Everyone in White House
|16 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|3
|Bridgeport magnet school wins milk carton contest
|Mon
|BPT
|1
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC