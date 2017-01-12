Pa. man allegedly hit traffic box in ...

Pa. man allegedly hit traffic box in Westport

Eli Goldstein, 31, of Bala Cynwyd, Pa., was charged with evading responsibility and traveling too fast for conditions in Westport, Conn. on Jan. 7, 2017.

