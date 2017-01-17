Online Survey Posted for Town Plan Input
As part of updating the 2007 Plan of Conservation and Development for Westport, the Planning and Zoning Commission has posted an online survey to gather input from the public. The survey, available here , follows a two-hour public meeting on the plan held last week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Westport Now.
