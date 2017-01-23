No One Hurt In Kitchen Gas Explosion In Westport
WESTPORT, Conn., -- No one was injured during a small propane explosion in the kitchen of a Westport home just before 9 p.m. Tuesday. The Westport Fire Department said that a resident had attempted to turn on the propane supplied kitchen range-top and immediately a small gas explosion occurred beneath the unit.
