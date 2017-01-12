NJ man dead after fatal accident in Norwalk
Norwalk Police say 77-year-old Robert Bearden of Florham Park, New Jersey was driving his Toyota Camry on Route 15 southbound next to the enterance 41 ramp in Westport. They say he was in the right lane of the two lanes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|2 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|7 hr
|Frosty
|6
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|13 hr
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|20 hr
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Wed
|Alfie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC