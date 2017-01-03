New Merritt Danger: Wrong Way Tractor-Trailer
UPDATE A tractor-trailer going the wrong way in the northbound lanes of the Merritt Parkway just before Exit 41 in Westport late today had motorists swerving to get out of the way. State police managed to stop the vehicle before it caused a collision, closed the highway, and backed it down to Exit 40 in Norwalk.
