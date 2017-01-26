New Lebanon School in the Byram secti...

New Lebanon School in the Byram section of Greenwich, Conn., photographed on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017.

The New Lebanon School construction project remains a contender for state funding after a vote on Wednesday by the General Assembly 's School Construction Committee , despite growing opposition from the Malloy administration to the project. On Tuesday evening, just hours before the committee convened, Melody Currey , commissioner for the state Department of Administrative Services , sent a letter to legislators recommending New Lebanon School be removed from the list of projects in the running for state funding.

