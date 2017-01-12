NEAT Coffee And Cocktails Closes West...

NEAT Coffee And Cocktails Closes Westport Location

Read more: The Weston Daily Voice

NEAT, an artisan coffee bar that opened in Westport in the summer of 2014, announced it has closed. The NEAT coffee shop in Darien will remain open.

