NEAT Coffee And Cocktails Closes Westport Location
NEAT, an artisan coffee bar that opened in Westport in the summer of 2014, announced it has closed. The NEAT coffee shop in Darien will remain open.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Weston Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Westport Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|SHU apologizes for wrongly calling man a rapist
|15 hr
|thegenuinephyllis
|2
|Snow emergency declared in Bridgeport
|19 hr
|Frosty
|6
|Bridge replacement to cause Bridgeport detours
|Thu
|Samuels Furnace Man
|4
|Darien Police: Blood-Stained Bandage Leads To A...
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|1
|New Law Incubator Will Offer Affordable Legal Help
|Wed
|America Gentleman...
|3
|Peaches & Bacon Pie? Check Out Milano Of Bridge...
|Wed
|BPT
|1
|Bridgeport Man Arrested In Condom Theft In Fair...
|Wed
|Alfie
|5
Find what you want!
Search Westport Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC