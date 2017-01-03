Nat Hentoff, Journalist, Author, 91

Nat Hentoff, Journalist, Author, 91

Nat Hentoff, a free-thinking columnist and author who maintained a home in Westport for more than 30 years, died Jan 7 at his Manhattan apartment. He was 91. Hentoff was perhaps best known as a Village Voice contributor and columnist for 50 years.

