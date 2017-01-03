Me Myself And I Offers A New Path To Wellness In Westport
A sitting Buddha welcomes you to a new wellness center for women, a rich complement to the original stonework in a 19th-century building with ties to Norman Rockwell in Westport. The Me, Myself & I Wellness Center opened officially Dec. 5 with a ribbon-cutting by First Selectman Jim Marpe at the Old Sasco Mill Building near Southport.
