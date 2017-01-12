Mass. woman charged with harassment in Westport
A Massachusetts woman allegedly harassed someone police warned her not to contact, sending text messages for about two months after the warning. Westport Police told Susan Berry not to have contact with someone in September after a series of ongoing issues, according to the department.
